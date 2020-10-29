Advertisement

COVID-19 cases reported at three schools

According to school officials, they were reported at Huntington High School, Nichols Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coronavirus cases have been reported at three schools in Cabell County.

According to school officials, they were reported at Huntington High School, Nichols Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.

One person tested positive at Huntington High. The individual was at school last on Wednesday, October 28. After contact tracing was conducted by the school, along with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 14 others have been asked to quarantine. The school remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

At Nichols Elementary, an individual tested positive for COVID-19. This person was last at the school on Monday, October 26. No additional people were asked to quarantine. The school is open and on the blended learning schedule.

An individual at Spring Hill Elementary tested positive for the coronavirus. They were last at school on Friday, October 23. As a result of contact tracing, four others from the school were asked to quarantine, along with an employee of the Transportation Department. The school is still open and on a blended learning schedule.

