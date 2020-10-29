COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 84-year-old man has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths to 108.

There are 36 additional cases. There have been 3,804 overall.

18 more active cases have been reported. There are 797 total active cases.

17 individuals have recovered. 2,899 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

