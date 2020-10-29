Here come Zeta’s rains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a night when light rain indirectly “induced” by Hurricane Zeta arrived along the I-64 corridor around 9 p.m., a monumental phenomenon directly attributed to that same storm was occurring in New Orleans. More on Zeta and New Orleans shortly!

As mentioned the wind flow away from Zeta, 750 miles southwest of Huntington-Charleston, helped to produce a few light rain showers on Wednesday evening. From here the south wind in the heavens will shove Zeta northward at a fast clip, so look for heavy rains to develop overnight through mid-morning on Thursday.

As much as 1″-2″ inches of rain is likely as Zeta races from New Orleans to Wytheville, Virginia, by sunrise. Look for localized street flooding and small streams to be running high as you head to work or school. In addition, keep in mind wet leaves can be slippery to break upon so slow down on rural winding roads.

By late morning-early afternoon, Zeta’s heavy rains will be long gone and left behind will be a long period of misty rain and gusty winds into Thursday evening. Any trick-or-treat activities that do go on Thursday evening will be damp and chilly affairs.

Friday will dry out and with a north wind. Temperatures will hold in the 50s before diving through the 40s with a wind-chill in the 30s for high school football games at night.

Saturday will dawn with areas of frost and readings in the 30s before sunshine promotes warming back to near 60 by day’s end.

Sunday will start dry but likely end damp with rain showers as the first ARCTIC FRONT of the fall passes. So cold will the air be by Monday morning that not only will the growing season end, but the first snowflakes of the season are likely and not just in the high country perhaps even in your neighborhood!

ZETA and NEW ORLEANS

At roughly 8 p.m. EDT the eye of Hurricane Zeta crossed into the French Quarter of New Orleans. If my research is right, not since Hurricane Betsy in 1965 has the Crescent City been visited by an eye. Sure Katrina swamped New Orleans in 2005, and other storms have come close, but most have managed to see their eyes steer clear of Bourbon Street.

The winds steadily increased as Zeta approached downtown with gusts exceeding 74 miles per hour out of the northeast. Then as the center or eye of the storm passed, those winds faded to a pleasant 10-15 mph for a few minutes as the sun broke through the dense overcast. However with the eye’s passage and subsequent movement away from downtown the winds shifted direction to the northwest and began roaring again back to near hurricane force.

While the swift motion of Zeta is typical of Atlantic Ocean hurricanes in October, having a menacing hurricane like Zeta (category 2 with 110 mph winds) in the Gulf of Mexico this late in the season is rather remarkable, even historic!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.