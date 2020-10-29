Advertisement

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department holds multi-purpose testing event

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has included more tests and stations to its usual COVID-19 testing sites.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has included more tests and stations to its usual COVID-19 testing sites.

On Wednesday afternoon, the department offered COVID-19 tests, flu shots, HIV testing and counseling, as well as naloxone training at the old Kmart building on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said, “It absolutely amazes me that our citizens are taking advantage of this. We’re here for them and the community. The more people that we test, and the more people that we give flu shots to, the better we can help people prepare for the next several months.”

The recent testing additions are partially due to an increase in the number of IV drug abuse cases. “The percentage of IV drug abusers who have contracted HIV has gone up,” Young stated.

The average number of HIV cases has not seen an increase in the past year, but Dr. Young aims “to stamp out any disease possibility while we can.”

The Kanawha-Charleston health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 testing site at the Shawnee Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday.

They also plan to host another multi-purpose walk up event in Marmet on Nov. 4.

