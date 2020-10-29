Kanawha deputies to help patrol Glasgow

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies will be assisting law enforcement in Glasgow.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the town of Glasgow met with Kanawha Sheriff Mike Rutherford on Wednesday to talk about law enforcement coverage for Glasgow.

Mayor Fannin says his town hasn’t been able to find police officers to work for their department.

Sheriff Rutherford says Glasgow has entered into a contractual agreement with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement within city limits. This will put a deputy in the town during certain hours each day to handle all law enforcement incidents and investigations.

When there isn’t a deputy specifically assigned to Glasgow, Kanawha deputies in that part of the county will handle 911 calls in city limits.

This agreement will begin on November 1. Officials say this is a flexible and temporary agreement. Adjustments will be made and assignments could be changed as they get feedback and monitor the program.

The sheriff’s department has been operating a unit called the East City Patrol for years, deputies say. Those assigned to that unit specifically answer 911 calls in cities along the Kanawha River, east of Charleston, when those cities don’t have their own police officers on duty.

A deputy sheriff on East City Patrol typically goes to functions in those cities such as neighborhood watches and city council meetings so they can get a better understanding of that local law enforcement needs. The Kanawha County Sheriff says this helps the relationship between law enforcement deputies, local governments and citizens.

