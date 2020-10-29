Kentucky man riding 400 miles on horseback to West Virginia in memory of father

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Normally, people in eastern Kentucky and western West Virginia wouldn’t think twice about seeing a man on a horse. But seeing Harold Fitzwater and his horses on a busy highway has turned heads.

“People say they’ve never seen horses going through town,” he said.

The interest is what Harold is looking for. It gets people talking and asking what he’s doing, and he’ll gladly tell them.

“It’s a double header really. It’s in memory of my dad, but an awareness ride.”

The ride is something Harold says his dad wanted to do 16 years ago. They planned to ride horseback from where they lived in Somerset, Kentucky, and return to their roots in Ivydale, West Virginia.

“Whenever he told me that he wanted to do this, I told him, ‘Pops you’re crazy,' and he said, ‘What’s the matter boy? You’re supposed to be a cowboy ain’t ya?’”

But as they were training their horses for the trip, Harold’s dad was diagnosed with lung cancer and shortly died. A few years later, Harold found some of their supplies they had gathered and decided he was going to take the journey to honor his dad, but then he had a heart attack. In 2017, when he was strong enough to train again, he was diagnosed with lung cancer himself.

Finally, he left his home in Somerset 10 days ago, and started the 400 mile journey to Clay County. By car, it’s only 250 miles, but because Harold is taking the back roads, it’s added about 150 more.

“Going six miles an hour, and being able to look at God’s creation, you come to slow down...you become more thankful for what you’ve got, instead of what you want.”

When the journey gets tough, Harold thinks of his dad, and what he would say.

“There’s times you feel like, ‘Well are you going to be able to finish,' and there’s the voice in your back of your head, ‘You ain’t no quitter boy,’ and that was his famous phrase...At times I can hear him laughing.”

Harold has talked to many strangers about why he’s doing this. He wants people to appreciate life, and think of those fighting cancer.

“What really hurts me the most is seeing these little babies in the hospital with it and can’t do nothing about it."

That’s why Harold has started a GoFundMe to raise money for cancer research.

“Every dime helps these little fellers. Ten dollars may give them another two months at life. Who knows, that 10 dollars may be the ten dollars a company needs for a breakthrough for a cure.”

Harold plans to arrive in Clay County within the next four days. He says his first stop will be to his father’s grave. He doesn’t know what he’ll say then, but knows his dad is seeing him pull through.

“Even though he’s not here in body, he’s here in soul and in my heart. That’s the drive to push me to finish it.”

Harold will spend three to four weeks in Clay County and will then make the 400 mile journey back home.

