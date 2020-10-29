Advertisement

Mingo Central High School reports virtual students falling behind

Mingo Central High School reports virtual students falling behind
Mingo Central High School reports virtual students falling behind
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a Facebook post from Mingo Central High School, 68 percent of ninth graders are behind in their virtual classes.

The post says the majority of students have not logged in throughout the week.

As of Thursday, all schools in Mingo County are virtual due to the county being red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources map.

Mingo County Schools tells WSAZ that they were unaware of any issue.

