Advertisement

Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.

The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

French prosecutor: Nice killer of 3 got to France from Italy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Woman remembers late brother fatally shot in Charleston

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Officers say Ronell Huff was killed two months ago. The suspect involved is still on the run, and detectives continue to investigate.

Local

COVID-19 cases reported at three schools

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to school officials, they were reported at Huntington High School, Nichols Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.

Local

13 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man.

Latest News

National

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Interior announcement just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election could lead to a resumption of wolf hunts in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

Local

COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths to 108.

National

Gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Gray wolves walk through the snow in Yellowstone National Park.

Local

19 deaths and over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, 68 counties in the red zone

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear says Thursday is the third highest day for new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period.

National

Strangers drive homeless man from L.A. to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KARE staff
Lee was among a number of strangers who went looking for Sang. Eventually they found him.