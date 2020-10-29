Over $8 million in funding announced for eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers have announced two new projects that will bring more than $8 million in funding to eastern Kentucky.

According to the Governor’s Office, the projects will be in Pike and Boyd Counties. They have been selected for the funding which will come through the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot grant program.

This was announced during the 2020 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) virtual summit.

If approved by the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), Pikeville Medical Center will get $4.27 million to expand and equip the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center. This means the Pike County cancer center will increase the chemotherapy treatment area by 7,000 square feet.

$4 million will go to the King’s Daughters Health System if they are approved by OSMRE. They will use this funding to buy health care equipment. Officials say this is expected to create 250 full-time jobs. This is also supposed to help mitigate job losses and concerns about the availability of care in the region after the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

“These grants will bring real improvements to the lives of our people in Eastern Kentucky. My administration knows that health care is a basic human right, and it has never been more important than now, as we battle this global health pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear, who has made improving Kentucky’s health a central initiative of his administration. “We are committed to working with our federal partners to help deliver the best possible care for all of our citizens. It’s how we build a stronger Eastern Kentucky and a better Kentucky for everyone.”

“We face some of the highest rates of health disparities in the country, so we must remain vigilant in our work to improve medical services and access to quality care in every community,” Congressman Rogers said. “Together these grants ensure that the people of Eastern Kentucky have a place close to home for the medical care they need, whether they have an emergency or face an extended battle with cancer. Ultimately, we hope to save lives and improve the quality of life through these two investments.”

The CEO of Pikeville Medical Center and vice president of the Board of Directors, Donovan Blackburn says, “their ongoing commitment to bolster and improve the economy of Eastern Kentucky by creating jobs while developing a healthier workforce is crucial for our region. Many cancer patients have no choice but to travel outside of our region and, many times, out of our state for treatment. This funding will change that. With this funding, these patients will receive advanced treatment close to home, which will support our mountain families and our local economy. We are grateful for the leadership and this much-needed investment to expand our workforce and enhance our fight on cancer.”

Kristie Whitlatch, president and CEO of King’s Daughters said, “We appreciate Gov. Andy Beshear and his administrative team for their continued support. They recognize the importance of health care and have shown dedication to improving our local economy. We are honored to receive this grant from the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands. Our community has seen a significant loss in jobs due to the decline in coal and steel and recently experienced another loss with the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. These funds will help mitigate these economic impacts while also ensuring our community has access to world-class health care.”

King’s Daughters has also committed an additional $1 million to the expansion project to show its commitment to the health and well-being of the region.

These two projects are the first of the 2020 AML Pilot applications to be chosen for funding by Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman.

They’ve received over 70 applications at the Division of Abandoned Mine Lands. They are seeking funding through this year’s AML Pilot program to revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through economic development.

