Pandemic causes poll worker shortage ahead of election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple West Virginia counties are still in need of poll workers for Election Day.

The pandemic has caused normal workers, who tend to be older and in at-risk populations, to not sign up to work at polling locations across the region, Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood said.

During the primary election, Putnam County relied on college students who signed up and filled the gap, but Wood said most of those younger workers are back at school, leading to the shortage.

“We will take names all the way up until Election Day, just in case, because we definitely want to have bodies," Wood said. "We don’t want that wear and tear of sending out three or four poll workers trying to manage this type of election because the numbers have been huge.”

Wood said they are in desperate need of Democrat and Independent voters to become poll workers. They aim to have balanced political affiliations at each voting center to eliminate any bias.

Putnam County also needs more alternate poll workers to sign up and get trained in case someone is unable to work on Election Day.

“With COVID, you never know from one day to another whether or not someone is going to call that you are quarantined, that you’ve been around someone who has been exposed, and so forth,” Wood said. “We always have to have a backup plan, always have to have the next man step up. In this case, we want to have extra alternates and extra poll workers.”

Wood is expecting very high turnout for this election, with a record number of people participating in absentee and early voting. As of Thursday morning, Putnam County was on track to have more than 11,000 early voters by time that period ends on Saturday night. The county has also received more than 5,600 absentee ballots which is ten times more than the 500 ballots that were requested in the 2016 general election.

“Without poll workers we couldn’t have in-person voting,” Wood said. “If we don’t have in-person voting, your rights don’t get met. So these are true patriots stepping up to do a job that not everyone is willing to do.”

Kanawha County has also seen a record number of absentee and early voting requests. County Clerk Vera McCormick is hopeful that means shorter lines on Election Day to help poll workers from being overwhelmed with cleaning and social distancing guidelines.

“Everyone is concerned, they are worried, they really don’t know what is going to come,” McCormick said. “We wipe stuff down through the day, and we just keep the lines rolling, but we do keep the distance.”

McCormick said a number of poll workers have already canceled due to COVID fears, and they are working to fill the spots with alternates. The goal is to have enough people trained and on call that every voting center can fully run on Tuesday without issues.

Boxes of protective equipment is spread out across the Kanawha and Putnam County voter registration centers to ensure all voters and workers are safe on Election Day. That includes hand sanitizer, gloves and face masks if voters forget to bring one with them.

Cabell County is also in need of alternative poll workers to be ready to fill in if someone is sick or in quarantine.

Any West Virginian who is interested in becoming a poll worker is asked to contact their county clerk office.

