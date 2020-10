HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of 8th Avenue will be closed Friday morning.

According to the City of Huntington, 8th Avenue between 25th and 29th Streets will be shut down Friday, October 30 at 7:30 a.m.

The Huntington Sanitary Board will be repairing two catch basins.

Officials say this will take about four hours.

