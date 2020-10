KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 Eastbound is down to one lane due to a crash.

According to Metro 911, it happened near mile marker 47 around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say two vehicles are involved.

Two of three eastbound lanes are closed.

Wreckers are on the way.

