Advertisement

Public hearing held in Huntington on broadband

The city of Huntington held a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a plan to upgrade broadband in Kenova, Huntington and Barboursville.
The city of Huntington held a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a plan to upgrade broadband in Kenova, Huntington and Barboursville.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High speed internet could be a reality for more people.

The city of Huntington held a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a plan to upgrade broadband in Kenova, Huntington and Barboursville.

This project would be lead by Thundercloud, Inc. with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to install an underground and broadband fiber backbone.

A report found that no existing providers meet the upload and download threshold. Thundercloud hopes to address that issue.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 12 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.

Studio 3

Rock it for the ribbon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
West Virginia Breast Health Initiative on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Staying safe trick-or-treat night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Prevention Coordinator Casey Napier on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | W.Va. counties facing poll worker shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Studio 3

Treats that won’t spook you this Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Courtney Bustillos on Studio 3.

Local

Over $8 million in funding announced for eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Governor’s Office, the projects will be in Pike and Boyd Counties.

Studio 3

The birthplace of Halloween: Ireland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Kevin Dundon shares Irish dishes on Studio 3.

Local

Record number of cases in Ohio, Governor calls for COVID Defense Team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Forecast causes communities to move trick-or-treat date

Updated: 1 hours ago

Studio 3

Tony Moran at Williamson Spookfest this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Moran aka Michael Myers on Studio 3.