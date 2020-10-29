Public hearing held in Huntington on broadband

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High speed internet could be a reality for more people.

The city of Huntington held a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a plan to upgrade broadband in Kenova, Huntington and Barboursville.

This project would be lead by Thundercloud, Inc. with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to install an underground and broadband fiber backbone.

A report found that no existing providers meet the upload and download threshold. Thundercloud hopes to address that issue.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.