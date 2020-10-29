Public hearing held in Huntington on broadband
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High speed internet could be a reality for more people.
The city of Huntington held a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a plan to upgrade broadband in Kenova, Huntington and Barboursville.
This project would be lead by Thundercloud, Inc. with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to install an underground and broadband fiber backbone.
A report found that no existing providers meet the upload and download threshold. Thundercloud hopes to address that issue.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.