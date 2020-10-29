Advertisement

School bus involved in accident

A second school bus was sent to pick up the children.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident.

According to Russell Independent Schools Superintendent M. Sean Horne, the bus was involved in a minor accident Thursday morning.

No one was hurt.

A second school bus was sent to pick up the children.

All parents have been notified.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact Superintendent Horne at 606-836-9679.

