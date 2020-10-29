Advertisement

Seven COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven more individuals have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 29, 2020, there have been 757,923 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,466 total cases and 443 deaths.

The deaths include an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 4,747 active cases.

18,276 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616), Wyoming (309).

