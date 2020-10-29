Staff member at library tests positive for COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A staff member at a library has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to library officials, the employee worked at the main branch of the Cabell County Public Library on 9th Street in Huntington.

The library is closed, as of Thursday, October 29.

The drive-up window will be available and telephones will be answered.

All other branches of the Cabell County Public Library will remain open.

You can drop off books or materials that are currently checked out at the drop box or other branches.

The Cabell County Public Library urges you to use their website found here for online services.

If you have any questions, you can contact Judy Rule at 304-528-5700.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.