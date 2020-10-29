Advertisement

Tamarack temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

Tamarack will be temporarily closed due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
Tamarack will be temporarily closed due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.(WTAP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Tamarack will be temporarily closed due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation made that announcement Thursday about the arts and crafts center, located just north of Beckley off the West Virginia Turnpike (Interstate 64/77). Tamarack also features a restaurant and serves as a rest area for travelers.

WVDOT officials say it is closed “out of an abundance of caution” and will undergo deep cleaning.

“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, director of the Parkways Authority, in a news release. “We will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State and the CDC, and will work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to serving all of our guests when we reopen.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. DeWine calls for local COVID Defense Teams in Ohio

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

Local

Pandemic causes poll worker shortage ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Multiple counties are in need of poll workers after regulars have backed out because of COVID fears.

Video

Keeping your skin looking good through the holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
Keeping your skin looking good through the holidays

Video

Rock it for the ribbon on First Look at Four

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rock it for the ribbon on First Look at Four

Latest News

News

Pandemic causes poll worker shortage ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman remembers late brother fatally shot in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Officers say Ronell Huff was killed two months ago. The suspect involved is still on the run, and detectives continue to investigate.

Local

COVID-19 cases reported at three schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to school officials, they were reported at Huntington High School, Nichols Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.

Local

13 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man.

Local

COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths to 108.

Local

19 deaths and over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, 68 counties in the red zone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear says Thursday is the third highest day for new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period.