USDA grants to bring upgrades to Clay County agency vehicles

(WAGM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several agencies in Clay County will be upgrading their vehicles soon after receiving USDA grants.

A release from the USDA says that about $128,000 has been awarded to the Clay County Commission.

The Clay County Law Enforcement Department will be receiving a new patrol car with the help of an $8,900 Community Facilities Grant. The Clay County Commission is contributing $16,600 to ensure the agency receives a new vehicle.

The county will also receive two new ambulances through two additional grants. The new ambulances will help first responders respond to mining accidents, four-wheeler accidents, car accidents, and logging accidents in the mountainous areas of Clay County that are only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicles.

Big Otter Volunteer Fire Department was awarded two grants totaling $69,300, which will aid in replacing the cab and chassis on their 1993 fire truck.

The release says, “The truck is one of only two fire trucks in the department and it recently had to be removed from service due to major cab and chassis issues. This USDA investment, along with a $23,105 matching contribution from the fire department will provide $92,405 that will benefit the 3,173 rural West Virginians served by the Big Otter Volunteer Fire Department.”

“Assisting rural communities as they protect and serve their citizens is how USDA helps build strong communities,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

The USDA has awarded more than $6.5 million through Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants across the state.

