Woman living feet away from abandoned home worries about safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Earlier this week, the city of Huntington announced plans to tear down another 119 abandoned structures in the city to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Many residents celebrated the long-awaited news, while others wonder when it will be their turn.

That includes Meredith Rakes who lives in the East End of Huntington. She first moved into the home when she was four, then relocated after getting married. When her parents got older, she returned to care for them. She tells WSAZ, she was close with the woman who owned the home next door. That neighbor passed away a few years ago and the house has sat empty ever since.

“If she would see this place right now, she would be very unhappy,” Rakes said.

The two homes are only spaced feet apart, and the roofs nearly touch. County records indicate the vacant home was built in 1920.

“It’s a pressure on you to know that this is sitting here and could catch your house on fire,” Rakes said. “You know, if this house catches on fire, my house is going to burn.”

In the time since the house has been unoccupied, it has gathered trash and a few vagrants, leaving behind garbage, bottles and wrappers. Several tires can be seen tucked away under the overgrown brush. When a storm took down a tree in the property next door, it brought with it several hundreds of dollars in expenses for Rakes and it knocked out her fence.

“We have a big groundhog, we have a deer, I think there’s two cats. It’s just a mess," she said.

She tells WSAZ, she can’t get home owners insurance on her property because she’s told the building is a fire hazard.

“I tried with, I wanna say six different companies through the company I have my car insurance with, and could not get any,” Rakes said. “Everybody that came out would not write it because of that.”

Earlier this week, Fire Marshal Capt. Mat Winters says the process to get a home on the unsafe building list can be long and arduous, including many steps between the city and a homeowner. It takes even longer to get approval to get the building torn down -- sometimes several years to finally gather the proper documents and permission.

“We’ve lost several really nice homes in the last two years due to fires in vacant and abandoned structures next door to them,” Winters said.

The city of Huntington tells WSAZ they’re looking into the property, to see what can be done.

In the meantime, Rakes has placed smoke detectors in every room of her home, hoping each night as she goes to sleep that the sounds of the alarm will wake her up in time to save her life.

“In no way do I feel safe living beside this,” she said.

Owners of residential structures must register the property on the vacant building registry, if the buildings have been 100 percent vacant for 210 or more days.

To report a vacant building in the city of Huntington, file a report here.

