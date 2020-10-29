Advertisement

Woman remembers late brother fatally shot in Charleston

Woman remembers late brother, fatally shot in Charleston
Woman remembers late brother, fatally shot in Charleston(WSAZ)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been 62 days since Yolanda Huff last saw her brother, Ronell Huff. She describes their relationship as yin and yang, or right and left.

Because growing up, they were flip sides of the same coin.

When Yolanda and Ronell were younger their mother passed away, making them extremely close. They talked to one another almost every day.

Two months ago, officers say her older brother was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue in Charleston. Yolanda lives in McDowell County, so when she heard the news she immediately started driving. But unfortunately, she didn’t get the chance to say goodbye. Ronell died just 30 minutes after she left her home.

“When the phone call came through I was pulled over and I said, ‘no it’s not true,’ and they said ‘yes, it was true,’ ” Huff said.

He leaves behind three children, and his younger sister admits that it’s been hard to let go.

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department continue to investigate the case. The suspect they say is responsible for pulling the trigger is Clearance Haley Jr.

They can confirm that drugs were not involved and that Haley and Huff knew one another.

They also told WSAZ that Haley has been spotted both locally and out of state, and U.S. Marshals are also involved in the investigation.

Officers are not releasing information on a possible motive at this time. For more information on this case, tap here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 cases reported at three schools

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to school officials, they were reported at Huntington High School, Nichols Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.

Local

13 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 77-year-old man.

Local

COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths to 108.

Local

19 deaths and over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, 68 counties in the red zone

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear says Thursday is the third highest day for new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period.

Latest News

Local

Public hearing held in Huntington on broadband

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The city of Huntington held a hearing Wednesday afternoon on a plan to upgrade broadband in Kenova, Huntington and Barboursville.

Local

25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 12 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.

Studio 3

Rock it for the ribbon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
West Virginia Breast Health Initiative on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Staying safe trick-or-treat night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Prevention Coordinator Casey Napier on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | W.Va. counties facing poll worker shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago

Studio 3

Treats that won’t spook you this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Courtney Bustillos on Studio 3.