Woman remembers late brother, fatally shot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been 62 days since Yolanda Huff last saw her brother, Ronell Huff. She describes their relationship as yin and yang, or right and left.

Because growing up, they were flip sides of the same coin.

When Yolanda and Ronell were younger their mother passed away, making them extremely close. They talked to one another almost every day.

Two months ago, officers say her older brother was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue in Charleston. Yolanda lives in McDowell County, so when she heard the news she immediately started driving. But unfortunately, she didn’t get the chance to say goodbye. Ronell died just 30 minutes after she left her home.

“When the phone call came through I was pulled over and I said, ‘no it’s not true,’ and they said ‘yes, it was true,’ ” Huff said.

He leaves behind three children, and his younger sister admits that it’s been hard to let go.

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department continue to investigate the case. The suspect they say is responsible for pulling the trigger is Clearance Haley Jr.

They can confirm that drugs were not involved and that Haley and Huff knew one another.

They also told WSAZ that Haley has been spotted both locally and out of state, and U.S. Marshals are also involved in the investigation.

Officers are not releasing information on a possible motive at this time. For more information on this case, tap here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.