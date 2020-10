PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just days before Election Day, some counties in West Virginia are facing a shortage of poll workers.

Putnam County in particular is needing them. Brendan Tierney joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about what’s causing the shortage and how you can sign-up to become a poll worker.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.