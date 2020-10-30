Advertisement

17-year-old boy shot in Portsmouth

A shooting Thursday night sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A shooting Thursday night sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital, Portsmouth Police say.

The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Robinson Avenue.

Officers say the boy was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center in serious condition. He was shot twice.

Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia on the victim and that he wasn’t cooperating.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

