29 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 29 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 1,048 total cases since the outbreak started.

18 additional individuals have recovered. There have been 709 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Scioto County is a level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory Map.

