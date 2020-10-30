Another COVID-19 death reported at health and rehab center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fifth person has died in connection to the coronavirus at Huntington Health and Rehab.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 28, five people have died.

91 residents and 48 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

