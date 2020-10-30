Carter County to continue virtual learning

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools will continue with virtual learning through November 6.

According to the superintendent, they are in the red category on the COVID-19 metrics map by the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Public Health.

The new numbers for the map will be released next Thursday and will determine if schools can return to in-person classes the following week.

IF you have any questions, you’re asked to contact your child’s teacher or school for more information.

