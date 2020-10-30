Advertisement

Charleston Police enforcing work zone speed limits

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction began in August on the new intersection of Oakwood Road and Corridor G in Charleston, and police are already seeing people flying through the work zone.

The major project is set to run through May 2021 and eliminate the well-known backup heading toward the Southridge Shopping Center. Traffic lanes have been narrowed and shifted, leading to a reduced speed limit of 40 mph through the work zone.

“It can be very dangerous depending on road conditions, time of day, equipment, where the construction is actually taking place,” Charleston Police Patrolman Jerome Owens said. “If they are located in the roadway or beside the roadway, due to the narrowing of the lanes as well.”

The reduced speed limit is there for the protection of workers and drivers, Owens said. People are not used to the new traffic pattern and there are no shoulders to avoid any problems.

“There is high traffic through there at all times of the day,” Owens said. “Now with the roadwork, it is becoming more congested. People are becoming a little more aggressive with their driving, trying to get from point A to point B or trying to get through that area.”

Owens said drivers often become irritated by the traffic backups and drive well above the speed limit when they get a bit of open road. WSAZ rode along with Owens on Friday and found most people were going 10 to 15 mph over the limit.

“We’re obviously getting a lot of complaints of speeding in this area, and people don’t realize it,” Owens said.

The Charleston Police Traffic Division is stepping up patrols in the work zone, all in an effort to slow people down and prevent any crashes.

