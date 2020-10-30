COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died in connection to the coronavirus in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the man who died was 79 years old. This brings the total number of deaths to 109.

As of Friday, October 30, there are 3,865 total cases.

There are 791 active cases.

66 more people have recovered. There have been 2,965 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.