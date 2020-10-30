Advertisement

COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died in connection to the coronavirus in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the man who died was 79 years old. This brings the total number of deaths to 109.

As of Friday, October 30, there are 3,865 total cases.

There are 791 active cases.

66 more people have recovered. There have been 2,965 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio special needs parents eligible for grant funding

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Lowe
Parents may qualify for up to $1,500 in grants toward tutoring.

Local

W.Va. Gov. Justice presents $2.3 million matching grant to Thundercloud broadband project

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The project, a combined effort among the city of Huntington, Mountain Health, Marshall University and others to bring high-speed internet to the area, also has received federal funding.

Studio 3

New products from Google

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Google technology expert Brianna Lafleur on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Vinton County Yard Haunts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Patrick Quackenbush on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sharon Rotenberry on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Brandon Butcher on Studio 3.

Video

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walk to End Alzheimer's

Local

29 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 1,048 total cases since the outbreak started.

Local

Library will remain closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to library officials.

Local

Ohio sets another COVID-19 record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Within the last 24 hours, 3,845 new cases have been reported.