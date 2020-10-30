Advertisement

Eight COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., October 30, 2020, there have been 767,500 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,990 total cases and 451 deaths.

The deaths include a 93-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wetzel County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Monongalia County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and an 89-year old female from Fayette County.

There are 4,987 active cases.

18, 552 have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Contact tracing is also being conducted.

Local

School district to remain virtual through November 6

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to Superintendent Danny Adkins.

Local

Outdoor dining changes announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is due to the request of local restaurants.

Local

Largest single-state antitrust in state’s history settled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Governor Jim Justice, the state Department of Transportation and six local governments reached a $101.35 million settlement on Friday with the asphalt and paving companies.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia airports to receive over $600,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission announced on Friday that a total of $649,980 in grant funding has been secured for five airports across the mountain state.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Rockslide cleared, Route 80 in eastern Ky. reopens

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened near the state Route 122 exit at Martin (near the McDonald’s).

Local

Neighbors rally to rescue kitten from storm drain

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Pam Knell helped organize neighbors to rescue the gray and white ball of fluff now known as Stormy.

News

Kitten rescued from storm drain in Portsmouth, Ohio

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain in Portsmouth, Ohio

Local

UPDATE: Missing elderly man from Va. found in W.Va.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Chapmanville, West Virginia.