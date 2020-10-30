Governor Justice addresses Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice has given his take on what families should do on Thanksgiving during the coronavirus pandemic during his press conference on Friday.

Gov. Justice says we should defer to health experts and let them tell us what to do.

He also says in most instances, family settings are very close and everyone is there for a long period of time. Most families embrace one another. Justice says they are being told the family setting is probably more dangerous than a football game with 20,000 people.

However, Justice says he knows a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is enormously important, but precautions must be taken.

He suggests families could take temperatures as people arrive, put your mask on when you’re finished eating, and do basic common sense practices to prevent COVID-19 spread. Governor Justice says this would minimize the chance of exposure.

