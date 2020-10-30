Improving weather into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Zeta leaves, weather improves

Former Hurricane Zeta has now departed American soil after doing a real number on the zone from New Orleans to Talladega to Martinsville to Dover. Zeta’s path carving right thru the heart of NASCAR country.

In Zeta’s wake careful of wet leaves felled by the overnight gusty winds and light rain to sponsor some slick roads especially on the high ground. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s then as clouds hold in all morning temperatures will not budge more than a few degrees.

By afternoon points west will see the skies brighten as a brisk northwest wind blows. Late day temperatures will inch above 50 for most areas while remaining stuck in the 40s in the high country.

As for high school football Friday night a mid-autumn chill will settle in as readings fall thru the 40s before dropping deep down in the 30s by dawn Saturday when fog and frost will be common.

Sunday will turn windy with early sun giving way to afternoon clouds. The day may end with a gusty rain shower before the first snow flurries of the season set up for parts of the region on Sunday night.

Next week will dawn frosty with a freeze on Monday morning with temperatures only climbing into the 40s by afternoon.

Election day will start a nice warming and drying trend with sunshine and highs back to 60 or better for most of the week.

