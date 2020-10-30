Advertisement

Improving weather into weekend

Bye to Zeta, hello to cooler, drier weather
Timelapse videos shows the eye of Hurricane Zeta moving over New Orleans.
Timelapse videos shows the eye of Hurricane Zeta moving over New Orleans.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Zeta leaves, weather improves

Former Hurricane Zeta has now departed American soil after doing a real number on the zone from New Orleans to Talladega to Martinsville to Dover. Zeta’s path carving right thru the heart of NASCAR country.

In Zeta’s wake careful of wet leaves felled by the overnight gusty winds and light rain to sponsor some slick roads especially on the high ground. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s then as clouds hold in all morning temperatures will not budge more than a few degrees.

By afternoon points west will see the skies brighten as a brisk northwest wind blows. Late day temperatures will inch above 50 for most areas while remaining stuck in the 40s in the high country.

As for high school football Friday night a mid-autumn chill will settle in as readings fall thru the 40s before dropping deep down in the 30s by dawn Saturday when fog and frost will be common.

Sunday will turn windy with early sun giving way to afternoon clouds. The day may end with a gusty rain shower before the first snow flurries of the season set up for parts of the region on Sunday night.

Next week will dawn frosty with a freeze on Monday morning with temperatures only climbing into the 40s by afternoon.

Election day will start a nice warming and drying trend with sunshine and highs back to 60 or better for most of the week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | One-Two Punch Of Rain

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Hurricane Zeta is set to provide the region with the wettest weather of the fall. Tony headlines a rainy day ahead.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the forecast runs the gamut from Zeta's leftover rains to an arctic front moving through early next week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Drab, But Better Than Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
A warm and humid flow of air from the Gulf and a stalled front will provide the conduits for a Thursday soaker. Tony headlines the rainy weather to come

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a mixed-bag forecast going into the spookiest night of the year and beyond.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Gloom Alert This Week

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Drew Narsutis
Following a weekend characterized by clouds, cool temperatures, and occasional rain showers, the start of the upcoming work week will continue to see plentiful cloud cover, although temperatures will make an effort to warm up through mid-week before crashing down again. Rain chances will be spotty at first before becoming more widespread by mid-week.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT

Forecast

3G weather for sure!

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
For 3 straight days skies have locked dark and gloomy with a silvery complexion. And that so called "gloomfest" will not give up to hear Tony C. say it.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT