Jackson County man sentenced to prison for rape of 10-year-old

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ)- A Jackson County man and his former girlfriend have been convicted of raping a 10-year-old child, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.

“There is nothing more horrid than the violation of a child,” Yost said. “Thankfully, the confining bars of prison will separate these predators from society. Kudos to Sheriff Frazier and his deputies, who diligently investigated this difficult case.”

James Norman, 34, and Shelbie Hunt, 29, both pleaded guilty Friday in the Jackson County Court of Common Pleas to three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.

Norman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for life. Hunt is set to be sentenced on November 5.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Jackson County. We will investigate crimes against children to the fullest and prosecute predators to the maximum,” Sheriff Frazier said.

Norman’s sister-in-law, Shawne Norman, was also indicted on three counts of rape after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Her case is ongoing.

