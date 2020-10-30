Advertisement

Library will remain closed due to COVID-19

Library
Library(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Main Library will be closed through at least November 3.

This is after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to library officials.

The main branch located on 9th Street will be completely closed as of Saturday, October 31 through Tuesday. November 3 as they sanitize and ensure the safety of the public and staff.

Officials say all main library staff will be required to be tested and receive a negative coronavirus result before returning to work.

Those staff members who worked in close proximity to the employee who tested positive are quarantined and will stay that way for at least 14 days. Library officials say they will also be re-tested to make sure they haven’t been infected.

All other Cabell County Library branches will stay open to the public at their regular schedule.

