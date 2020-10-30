Missing elderly man from Va. last seen in W.Va.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers need your help finding a missing elderly man from western Virginia and last seen in southern West Virginia.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene “Pete” Childress, 77, left his home Thursday morning in the Slate Creek area of Buchanan County, Virginia.

He was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Deputies say Childress is driving a white 2011 GMC Terrain with Virginia tag # VMM 5090.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313 or their local 911 agency.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.