Neighbors rally to rescue kitten from storm drain

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) -- A tiny kitten that fell into a storm drain certainly made the mistake in the right community.

People who live on Mabert Road in Portsmouth heard a strange sound coming from a storm drain Monday evening. The sound was that of a tiny baby kitten stuck underneath the grates.

The neighbors staked out the drain overnight to keep the kitten safe, and then successfully rescued “Stormy” on Tuesday morning. Pam Knell helped organize neighbors to rescue the gray and white ball of fluff.

“Looking in the storm drain and having this thing, this baby, looking up at me, screaming, all you seen is his eyes and how could you say no to something like this?” Knell said.

Knell, who is keeping the kitten, admits she is a dog person. She has four. She was concerned about the kitten adjusting to the dogs but says it’s the dogs that have to adjust to Stormy because the kitten rules the house now.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.