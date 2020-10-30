Advertisement

Neighbors rally to rescue kitten from storm drain

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) -- A tiny kitten that fell into a storm drain certainly made the mistake in the right community.

People who live on Mabert Road in Portsmouth heard a strange sound coming from a storm drain Monday evening. The sound was that of a tiny baby kitten stuck underneath the grates.

The neighbors staked out the drain overnight to keep the kitten safe, and then successfully rescued “Stormy” on Tuesday morning. Pam Knell helped organize neighbors to rescue the gray and white ball of fluff.

“Looking in the storm drain and having this thing, this baby, looking up at me, screaming, all you seen is his eyes and how could you say no to something like this?” Knell said.

Knell, who is keeping the kitten, admits she is a dog person. She has four. She was concerned about the kitten adjusting to the dogs but says it’s the dogs that have to adjust to Stormy because the kitten rules the house now.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockslide closes part of state Route 80 in eastern Ky.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened near the state Route 122 exit at Martin (near the McDonald’s).

News

Kitten rescued from storm drain in Portsmouth, Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain in Portsmouth, Ohio

Local

Missing elderly man from Va. last seen in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Local

17-year-old boy shot in Portsmouth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Robinson Avenue.

Latest News

News

KDMC, Pikeville Medical Center getting millions of dollars in grant funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The hospitals have been chosen to receive funding from the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot grant program.

Local

14 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases range from an 11-year-old girl to a 66-year-old woman.

News

Suspect in Charleston murder still at large two months after deadly shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Suspect in Charleston murder still at large two months after deadly shooting

Local

Mingo Central High School reports virtual students falling behind

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
MCHS says 68 percent of ninth-graders are behind on virtual learning.

Local

Woman living feet away from abandoned home worries about safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
“It’s a pressure on you to know that this is sitting here and could catch your house on fire,” she told us. “You know, if this house catches on fire, my house is going to burn.”

Local

Tamarack temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It comes "out of an abundance of caution" after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.