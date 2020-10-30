Ohio sets another COVID-19 record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has announced another record-setting number of new coronavirus cases.

Within the last 24 hours, 3,845 new cases have been reported.

As of October 30, there have been 212,782 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

16 more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,291.

167,035 Ohioans have presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.