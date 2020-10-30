Ohio special needs parents eligible for grant funding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Parents of special needs children may be eligible for a little extra help.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that parents of special needs children may apply for grants of up to $1,500 to pay for tutoring for their children.

In order to qualify, students must be an Ohio resident, be on an individualized education plan and must be doing all learning remotely.

Parents will also need to meet an income requirement.

Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Julie Monroe says the grant will also be a major help to the board, after two failed attempts at additional levy funding in the last year.

“This will definitely help the families,” Monroe said. “It would have to because it’s money that we’re not providing, it’s coming from somewhere else.”

For more information and to apply for the grant, click here to reach the Learning Aid Ohio website.

