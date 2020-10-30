Advertisement

Ohio special needs parents eligible for grant funding

Special needs students in Ohio who are not learning from the classroom, such as the Open Door School in Coal Grove, may be eligible for some tutoring help.
Special needs students in Ohio who are not learning from the classroom, such as the Open Door School in Coal Grove, may be eligible for some tutoring help.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Parents of special needs children may be eligible for a little extra help.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that parents of special needs children may apply for grants of up to $1,500 to pay for tutoring for their children.

In order to qualify, students must be an Ohio resident, be on an individualized education plan and must be doing all learning remotely.

Parents will also need to meet an income requirement.

Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Julie Monroe says the grant will also be a major help to the board, after two failed attempts at additional levy funding in the last year.

“This will definitely help the families,” Monroe said. “It would have to because it’s money that we’re not providing, it’s coming from somewhere else.”

For more information and to apply for the grant, click here to reach the Learning Aid Ohio website.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical professional urging flu shots as cases reported in eastern Ky.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Another virus is making its way to the front lines, the flu. “This year is more important than any other year in the history of us giving the influenza vaccine or the flu shot,” said Dr. Fares Khater, an infectious disease specialist with Appalachian Regional Hospital.

News

Charleston Police enforcing work zone speed limits

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Many drivers are not following the 40 mph work zone limit near Oakwood Road along Corridor G.

News

Charleston Police enforcing work zone speed limits

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

W.Va. Gov. Justice presents $2.3 million matching grant to Thundercloud broadband project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The project, a combined effort among the city of Huntington, Mountain Health, Marshall University and others to bring high-speed internet to the area, also has received federal funding.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Friday, October 30, there are 3,865 total cases.

Studio 3

New products from Google

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Google technology expert Brianna Lafleur on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Vinton County Yard Haunts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Patrick Quackenbush on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sharon Rotenberry on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Brandon Butcher on Studio 3.

Video

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walk to End Alzheimer's