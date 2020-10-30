Advertisement

One dead, two hospitalized after three shootings

According to the Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward, the shootings happened early Friday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three shootings have left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward, the shootings happened early Friday morning.

Investigators say three adults were shot at two locations in the Oak Hill area.

One shooting happened inside the Village of Oak Hill. That’s where two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Frazier says one person is dead, and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two persons of interest are being detained at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Oak Hill Police, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) are currently investigating the case.

There will be a press conference at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s office.

No other information has been released.

