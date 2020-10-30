Outdoor dining changes announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston has made some changes regarding outdoor dining.

City officials say outdoor dining will no longer take place on Capitol Street on the block between Quarrier Street and Lee Street.

This is due to the request of local restaurants.

The block will now be open to traffic.

The city says all other outdoor dining street closures remain in place.

