Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school's Memorial Stadium.
Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school's Memorial Stadium.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) - Researchers at Clemson University are working to find out exactly who is buried in possibly 604 unmarked graves.

Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school’s Memorial Stadium.

Workers used ground-penetrating radar and initially found 200 graves.

However, as the project progressed, more than 600 unmarked graves were found, thought to date back more than 200 years ago.

It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

Researchers now will comb through archives and census data to find out who was buried there and when.

One team member says there will be a large memorial put in place to honor those in the unmarked graves.

