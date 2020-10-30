Advertisement

Rockslide closes part of state Route 80 in eastern Ky.

A rockslide has closed part of state Route 80 in Floyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A rockslide has closed part of state Route 80 in Floyd County, state highway officials said Thursday night.

They say it happened near the state Route 122 exit at Martin (near the McDonald’s). That location is between mile-markers 8.8 and 9.2 – on the Prestonsburg side of the traffic signals leading to state Route 122.

All four lanes were closed as of 8:15 p.m.

Drivers heading from the direction of Hindman can get off KY 80 at KY 122. If you are driving from Prestonsburg, you can get off on the KY 80 connector to KY 1428 and go through Martin to get back on KY 80 via KY 122.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

