School district to remain virtual through November 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Schools will remain virtual through November 6.

That’s according to Superintendent Danny Adkins.

WSAZ reported last week that the county would switch to online learning from October 26 - October 30.

The Superintendent says, “As Floyd County is still identified as a red county by the Floyd County Health Department, schools will continue virtual instruction for next week, November 2 through the 6th. We will reevaluate and make another announcement next Friday about the status of instruction for the following week. Once again, we will base our decision on whether we are identified as a red county.”

On the Healthy at School guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public, all counties are given a color based on average daily COVID-19 cases for a seven day period. You can either be green, yellow, orange or red.

Green means On Track, with less than 1 case per 100,000. Yellow means Community Spread with 1 to 10 positive cases per 100,000. Orange status is Accelerated and means that there are 10 to 25 positive cases per 100,000. Red status is Critical and means that there are 25 or more positive cases per 100,000.

Superintendent Adkins says, "We will also continue following Kentucky Department of Education, Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association guidelines to keep the following protocols for athletics:

● All elementary and middle school athletics (games and practices) are suspended and will be reevaluated as officials receive new information.

● Contests/games that fall under KHSAA postseason jurisdiction will proceed.

● High School games scheduled for (Friday night) and this weekend will be played.

● Follow KHSAA Healthy at Sports guidance which allows practice, but no games or game-like simulations for teams not already in postseason play.

● Reschedule regular season contests planned for next week, when possible.

● Review the data again on Thursday evening and make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.

There will be no school on Tuesday, November 3, because it’s election day. Students are not expected to be online for instruction and staff won’t be working.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.