Three ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Contact tracing is also being conducted.
Contact tracing is also being conducted.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three employees with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the KCEAA, all necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by the personnel responding to the public in need of emergency assistance.

Monica Mason, the Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer, says, “all measures to clean workspaces are underway and affected individuals are being quarantined."

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

