Three ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three employees with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the KCEAA, all necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by the personnel responding to the public in need of emergency assistance.

Monica Mason, the Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer, says, “all measures to clean workspaces are underway and affected individuals are being quarantined."

Contact tracing is also being conducted.

