Advertisement

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Bashir, an 11-year-old male tiger tested positive for the virus. Arya, a 6-year-old female and Tanvir, an 11-year-old male are also exhibiting symptoms and presumed positive.

All three tigers are now in isolation and being cared for by the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. Zoo Knoxville said the tigers are alert, active and no longer exhibiting symptoms.

According to a release, “The tigers will be released from quarantine once they are symptom-free for 72 hours and either all diagnostic tests are negative or 14 days have passed since the last positive test in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Investigators are working to learn how the tigers became infected, but suspect an asymptomatically infected staff member working in close proximity to the tigers when caring for them could have exposed them to the virus.

No other animals at Zoo Knoxville have shown signs of illness, officials said.

“Zoo Knoxville’s safety protocols include the use of protective gear while caring for animals, and this was standard practice before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a release.

A Zoo Knoxville official said regularly testing the tigers for SARS-CoV-2 is not advised due to the need to sedate the animals to administer the test.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

New products from Google

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Google technology expert Brianna Lafleur on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Vinton County Yard Haunts

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Patrick Quackenbush on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sharon Rotenberry on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Brandon Butcher on Studio 3.

Video

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Walk to End Alzheimer's

Latest News

Local

29 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 1,048 total cases since the outbreak started.

Local

Library will remain closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to library officials.

Local

Ohio sets another COVID-19 record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Within the last 24 hours, 3,845 new cases have been reported.

Video

Vinton County Yard Haunts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinton County Yard Haunts

Video

New products from Google

Updated: 1 hour ago
New products from Google

Local

High school football game cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The game was scheduled for Friday night.