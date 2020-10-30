News
Weather
Back to School & Beyond
WSAZ Investigates
WATCH LIVE
Sports
WSAZ NOW
Homepage
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
WSAZ NOW
Election Results
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
WSAZ Investigates
WATCH LIVE
LIVE Events
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
Scoreboard
Putnam County Graduations
Contact Us
Hometown Hero
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
Open For Business
WSAZ Children's Charities
Meet the Team
WSAZ Careers
Tri-State CW
MeTV
TV Listings
Best of the Class
Salute to Seniors
MomsEveryday
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Covid 19
PowerNation
Investigate TV
4 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Vinton County Yard Haunts
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Studio 3
New products from Google
Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Google technology expert Brianna Lafleur on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Sharon Rotenberry on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Brandon Butcher on Studio 3.
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Latest News
Local
29 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County
Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 1,048 total cases since the outbreak started.
Local
Library will remain closed due to COVID-19
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
This is after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to library officials.
Local
Ohio sets another COVID-19 record
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
Within the last 24 hours, 3,845 new cases have been reported.
Video
Vinton County Yard Haunts
Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinton County Yard Haunts
Video
New products from Google
Updated: 1 hour ago
New products from Google
Local
High school football game cancelled due to COVID-19
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
The game was scheduled for Friday night.