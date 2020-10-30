WATCH: 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Sometimes when you’re out on the course you just have to let others play through.

Such was the case Thursday when a 10-foot alligator took a leisurely stroll across the green on hole No. 9 at the Duran Golf Club.

“Another day in Florida,” Nicole Latner, the events and marketing coordinator at the club, said in a video she took of the leathery creature. “Wildlife on the golf course at Duran.”

A photo taken by Latner shows several golf carts parked a safe distance away from the green, giving the gator plenty of room.

🐊 crossing on Hole #9 📸 by Nicole Latner Posted by Duran Golf Club on Thursday, October 29, 2020

“This particular gator has been living on our course for about 2-3 years,” Latner said. “He doesn’t seem aggressive, so we have never had him removed.”

The course at Duran is certified by Audubon International for its environmental management practices and conservation of natural resources.

