West Virginia airports to receive over $600,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Airports across the state of West Virginia are set to get over $600,000 in funding.

Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission announced on Friday that a total of $649,980 in grant funding has been secured for five airports across the mountain state.

Huntington Tri-State Airport will get $81,032. The money will go towards a project to reconstruct a taxiway and taxiway lighting.

Yeager Airport is set to receive $33,734 to rebuild the runaway safety area, rebuild taxiway lighting and improve energy efficiency.

$59,285 will go to Greenbrier Valley Airport. This money will help rehabilitate apron, conduct a drainage study and reconstruct taxiway lighting.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will get $44,802 to go towards energy efficient LED lighting upgrades.

The Braxton County Airport is set to receive $6,128 to help build a T-Hangar.

According to Governor Justice, the combined grant total on these projects is $224,980 and opens up access to over $6.6 million more in funding from the FAA.

“I’ve said so often that our airports are the lifeblood of our communities in West Virginia. They fuel everything from our economy, to visitation and tourism, and the ripple effect they bring us off-the-charts,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s why I’m excited that we are once again able to deliver this kind of funding to support all of our state’s airports and the much-needed projects that are going to help them continue to improve their operations. It’s an investment that’s going to bring more and more goodness to all of us.”

These grants were approved in a meeting with the WVAC on Thursday.

All of the state’s 24 airports will receive a general revenue grant of $12,500 each. This equals $300,000. This will go towards safety and infrastructure upgrades.

Also, $125,000 in funds were awarded to Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training for airport first responders.

“We thank Governor Justice for recognizing that airports are struggling with the impact COVID-19 has had on air travel, and for his continued support of the entire aviation community,” Aeronautics Director Sean Hill said. “Airports are a critical component to West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure. The grants awarded will help to lift airports up.”

