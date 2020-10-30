West Virginia National Guard to help gold counties with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard will be adding more assets, at the direction of Governor Jim Justice.

According to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, they will be working hard in orange and red counties, and now will be working in gold counties as well to help with the battle against the coronavirus with testing.

He made the announcement Friday morning during the Governor’s press briefing.

Hoyer says the National Guard will be providing additional augmented testing support.

This is to help the local health departments and WV Department of Health and Human Resources.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.