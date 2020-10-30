Advertisement

West Virginia National Guard to help gold counties with COVID-19

Coronavirus testing generic photo.
Coronavirus testing generic photo.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard will be adding more assets, at the direction of Governor Jim Justice.

According to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, they will be working hard in orange and red counties, and now will be working in gold counties as well to help with the battle against the coronavirus with testing.

He made the announcement Friday morning during the Governor’s press briefing.

Hoyer says the National Guard will be providing additional augmented testing support.

This is to help the local health departments and WV Department of Health and Human Resources.

