FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – As of Friday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

The latest deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 1,476 residents.

Nine hundred seventy-four people remain hospitalized.

The state’s positivity rate was 6.19 percent as of Friday afternoon.

