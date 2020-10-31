Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Active Sunday, then long period of tranquil weather

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The title pretty much says it all. A strong cold front sweeping across the region on Sunday will bring active weather including showers, gusty winds, and even the season’s first accumulating snow to the mountains. After that, quiet weather will be the norm through the rest of the week ahead, with increasingly warming temperatures.

Trick-or-treat during the evening hours on Halloween will see clear conditions, illuminated by a blue moon (second full moon of the month) rising around 6:50 PM. Temperatures stay in the 50s for the most part but fall to the upper 40s by the tail end of festivities. The wind will be light.

Clouds increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday.

On Sunday, a strong fall cold front crosses. This will bring an increase in cloud cover, a round of showers (mainly late-morning into early-afternoon), and gusty winds that may lead to a few power flickers and/or tree limbs coming down. Temperatures will rise to the mid 50s midday before falling to the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday morning will see the first accumulating snow of the season for the mountains with a few inches expected at the highest elevations. Some flurries may make their way into the lower elevations, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures by dawn Monday will be the coldest we’ve seen so far this season, falling to the mid to upper 20s. A persistent breeze will keep wind chill values in the low to mid 20s.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon, but temperatures will remain chilly, only topping out in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to see abundant sunshine with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs rise to 60 degrees on Tuesday and to the mid 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday remain mostly sunny and still warmer with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and around 70 degrees for Friday.

Saturday will continue to see abundant sunshine with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Weather provides treats this Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andy Chilian
After a week stuck in the clouds, sunshine finally returns in full for Halloween. This will be temporarily interrupted on Sunday by clouds and showers as a cold front crosses, then sunshine returns and will dominate through the remainder of the week ahead with warming temperatures.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 19 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said a roller coaster pattern is setting in, especially involving temperatures after Daylight Savings ends this weekend.

Forecast

Weekend wows and woes!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
From a tame and temperate Saturday to a windswept and chilly Sunday, this weekend will keep us on our toes. Tony has the ups and downs of the forecast.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers Depart, The Cold Has A Turn

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Zeta is gone after dropping 1"-2" of rain on the region. Now a drying, cooling period is ahead.

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look at improving weather before a deep chill hits early next week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | One-Two Punch Of Rain

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Hurricane Zeta is set to provide the region with the wettest weather of the fall. Tony headlines a rainy day ahead.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the forecast runs the gamut from Zeta's leftover rains to an arctic front moving through early next week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Drab, But Better Than Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
A warm and humid flow of air from the Gulf and a stalled front will provide the conduits for a Thursday soaker. Tony headlines the rainy weather to come