First Warning Forecast | Weather provides treats this Halloween

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a week stuck in the clouds, sunshine finally returns in full for Halloween. This will be temporarily interrupted on Sunday by clouds and showers as a cold front crosses, then sunshine returns and will dominate through the remainder of the week ahead with warming temperatures.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures near or below the freezing mark in the low to mid 30s. Under a mostly clear sky, areas of fog have developed, primarily in the river valleys. Meanwhile, areas of frost are being seen away from rivers and in rural hollows.

A full day of sunshine is expected on Halloween with high temperatures rising to the upper 50s. Trick-or-treat during the evening hours will see clear conditions, illuminated by a blue moon (second full moon of the month) rising around 6:50 PM. Temperatures stay in the 50s for the most part but fall to the upper 40s by the tail end of festivities. The wind will be light.

Clouds increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday.

On Sunday, a strong fall cold front crosses. This will bring an increase in cloud cover, a round of showers (mainly late-morning into early-afternoon), and gusty winds that may lead to a few power flickers and/or tree limbs coming down. Temperatures will rise to the mid 50s midday before falling to the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday morning will see the first accumulating snow of the season for the mountains with a few inches expected at the highest elevations. A few flurries may make their way into the lower elevations, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures by dawn Monday will be the coldest we’ve seen so far this season, falling to the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon, but temperatures will remain chilly for the afternoon, only topping out in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to see abundant sunshine with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs rise to 60 degrees on Tuesday and to the mid 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday remain mostly sunny and still warmer with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and around 70 degrees for Friday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.